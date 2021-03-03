Local

Body found on Holmes Beach. Drowning suspected, police say

A body was discovered in a public beach access area of Holmes Beach on Anna Maria Island early Wednesday morning.

The person is believed to have drowned, according to Holmes Beach Police Chief William Tokajer.

“We found no signs of foul play,” Tokajer said.

Other details about the apparent drowning were not immediately available.

On Wednesday afternoon, police were still attempting to contact the person’s next-of-kin.

More details about the incident will be released soon, according to Tokajer.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.

Ryan Ballogg
Ryan Ballogg is a news reporter and features writer at the Bradenton Herald. Since joining the paper in 2018, he has received awards for features, art and environmental writing in the Florida Press Club's Excellence in Journalism Competition. Ryan is a Florida native and graduated from University of South Florida St. Petersburg.
