Body found on Holmes Beach. Drowning suspected, police say

A body was discovered in a public beach access area of Holmes Beach on Anna Maria Island early Wednesday morning.

The person is believed to have drowned, according to Holmes Beach Police Chief William Tokajer.

“We found no signs of foul play,” Tokajer said.

Other details about the apparent drowning were not immediately available.

On Wednesday afternoon, police were still attempting to contact the person’s next-of-kin.

More details about the incident will be released soon, according to Tokajer.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.