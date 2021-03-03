Manatee County seeking public feedback on policy updates aimed at climate change

03/12/20--Manatee County is asking residents to provide feedback on changes to the Comprehensive Plan focused on mitigating climate change and sea-level rise in coastal areas. In this Bradenton Herald file photo, visitors enjoy the beautiful weather on the beaches of Anna Maria Island. ttompkins@bradenton.com

Following a series of policy revisions aimed at mitigating climate change issues, Manatee County is now accepting public comment on the updates.

Over the course of 18 months, county staff have worked with a consultant to create and suggest policy changes for the Manatee Board of County Commissioners to approve. The policies focus on minimizing the impact of sea-level rise, climate change, improving water quality and other environmental safeguards.

Residents are invited to review the 47-page document and give feedback on the changes via an online portal by visiting www.MyManatee.org/hazard. Public comment will be accepted until March 31.

“We are offering the public an opportunity to review the proposed text amendment language, provide feedback, and ask questions,” said Nicole Knapp, who has overseen the project in recent years. “Our citizens should know what the county is doing to prepare for the potential hazards from climate change, extreme weather events, and sea-level rise through revised policies in the county’s Comprehensive Plan.”

The revisions cover a wide array of coastal issues, including changes to limit “inappropriate” development in coastal areas, provide education about endangered wildlife and better protection for environmental buffers, such as sand dunes.

Manatee’s Comprehensive Plan updates are a byproduct of the Peril of Flood Act approved by the Florida Legislature in 2015. The law requires local governments in coastal areas to review their policies to ensure they are accounting for issues related to coastal flooding and sea-level rise.

The board is expected to approve the revised Comprehensive Plan at a future meeting.