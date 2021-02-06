Coast Guard rescues man ‘having hallucinations’ on a Navy supply ship off Florida coast

The United States Coast Guard Dauntless. Coast Guard

The Coast Guard took a call at 3 a.m. Friday. A man was “having hallucinations” aboard a U.S. Navy supply ship about 200 miles west of Tampa Bay.

A Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless crew rendezvoused with a medium-boat crew from Pensacola to respond to the Navy offshore supply ship, NAWC-38, in the waters off the West Florida coast.

There, they found a 33-year-old unidentified passenger hallucinating and in need of medical care, the Coast Guard’s Eighth District reported Saturday.

The man was taken ashore and transported to Sacred Heart Hospital in stable condition, the Coast Guard said.