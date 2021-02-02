‘A house divided.’ Mote’s manatees and otters split over who will win Super Bowl 55

With an impressive 10-2 record of picking Super Bowl winners, Buffet the manatee at Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium selected the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win Super Bowl 55. myoung@bradenton.com

The manatees and North American river otters at Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium offered split predictions on Tuesday morning on who will win Super Bowl 55, but there were some interesting twists.

Manatees Buffet and Hugh took the year off last year while their habitat was being remodeled so the river otters took their place, with Jane being the only one to correctly pick that the Kansas City Chiefs would beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54.

On Tuesday Jane sauntered down the concrete water slide this year and swam her way to a Tampa Bay Buccaneers sign, predicting the Chiefs would not repeat and showing some hometown love to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With an unblemished 1-0 record in Super Bowl predictions, her pick drew some “Yeahs,” from nearby reporters.

Pippi the otter, who picked the 49ers last year, wasn’t going against KC again and chose the Chiefs to defeat the Bucs.

Over in the newly refurbished manatee habitat, Buffet, who has an impressive 10-2 record in predicting Super Bowl winners, wasn’t going to pick against the home town team, swimming slowly to the Bucs sign. Hugh, with a career 6-6 record in Super Bowl predictions, picked the Chiefs.

Two important things to note about this year’s predictions is that although Buffet picked the Bucs first, he did drift over to touch the Chiefs logo as well. A sign of a close game with a Chief win? Well, it could have all come down to river otter Huck to break the tie, but Huck had been naughty the past few days and it was decided he would not participate this year.

So the otters and the manatees came away with a split decision, but if you go with Jane and Buffet’s records thus far, it looks like a lock for the home town Bucs to win their second Super Bowl title and stop the Chiefs from the repeat.

Tuesday’s predictions were all in good fun, of course, but the event is just a small part of an important training process the animals go through at Mote.

“All of their training is beneficial to them,” said Brittany Cochrane, a biologist at Mote. “It’s also good for their positive behaviors and physical activity, too. Training is super, super important for animals. The really big reason why we train is to help them with their husbandry and veterinary care.”

Cochrane said they are still wild animals and the care they need can still be potentially stressful.

“So what we do is train it and take the scary part out and make it part of their daily routine to get those behaviors stress free,” she said.

Training for Super Bowl picks isn’t part of what they normally do, Cochrane said. It’s more of a novelty, but, “They love new and exciting things, especially our river otters. They love to learn new things, things they don’t necessarily do all the time. So they are actually a little pumped, not really nervous this morning.”

As for the picks?

“We definitely had a house divided,” Cochrane said.

Not everyone gets to be on hand for the Super Bowl picks, kind of like the big game itself. But you can see the otters and manatees train daily, as well as plenty of other marine wildlife at Mote, located at 1703 Ken Thompson Parkway in Sarasota. The aquarium is open daily from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

COVID-19 restrictions remain in place. All guests must wear a mask and tickets must be purchased in advanced online at mote.org.