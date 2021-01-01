Bradenton Herald Logo
Welcome to 2021, baby Arav Uddin Mayed. You made history at Manatee Memorial Hospital

Herald staff report

Bradenton

The new year got off to a great start early Friday for one local couple, with the birth of their son, Arav Uddin Mayed.

Arav was born at 5:55 a.m., making him the first baby of the year born at Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton. The proud parents are mom Abida Binte Sanuwa and dad Md Moinuddin.

Baby Arav also has a big brother.

The staff at the hospital’s Family BirthPlace presented a special basket from the hospital filled with gifts for the new baby.

Arav game into the world at 19 inches long, and weighing 6 pounds, 12 ounces.

