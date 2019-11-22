Golf great Paul Azinger hopes his name helps ‘break the cycle of poverty and abuse’

Paul Azinger says it was his wife, Toni, who persuaded him to lend their names and support to a family compassion center in Palmetto to serve local children and families in need.

Toni Azinger had visited a similar facility operated by One More Child in Lakeland, and came away convinced that Manatee County needed one, too. She knew there were far too many hungry kids, sex-trafficked children and working families living paycheck to paycheck.

“The germ of an idea for us as a family was when she came back from Lakeland. She saw what it was doing for working people and came back a different person. She was so impacted by what she saw there,” said Paul Azinger, a former top professional golfer and current lead golf analyst for Fox Sports.

Thursday afternoon, the Azingers joined in a groundbreaking ceremony for the 12,000-square-foot Azinger Family Compassion Center on the nine-acre campus of One More Child and Guardian Angels of SW Florida, 3410 Bouwer Court E.

The campus includes four homes for foster children, and a fifth is under construction. Ultimately, eight homes are planned there, said Don Whitman, vice president of properties for One More Child.

The Azinger Family Compassion Center will function as a service and ministry hub.

Jerry Haag, president and CEO of One More Child, said that overwhelming challenges often means that, without help, hope is not there for many families.

“We are going to break the cycle of poverty and abuse on this ground today,” Haag said.

Paul Azinger said seeing the Lakeland family compassion center, part of the ministry of the Florida Baptist Convention, helped him make up his mind to try to bring a similar facility to Manatee County.

“It’s a giant warehouse slam full of food and diapers. It’s got freezers and refrigerators, and clothes and shoes. Everything in this warehouse is piled to the ceiling. The guy there told me that this (contents of the warehouse) will not be here in five days or less. That’s what the need is,” Azinger said.

Indeed, the need is huge, as would attest Turning Points in Bradenton and the United Ways of Florida’s central west coast.

Thirteen percent of Manatee County’s population lives in poverty, and another 31 percent struggle to pay for basic needs such as housing, child care, food, transportation, health care and technology, according to a report published in February by the United Ways of Florida.

It is that segment of the Manatee population that One More Child seeks to serve.

“Our primary goal is to serve the working poor,” Whitman said.

One More Child has a screening process to validate need, and assists with clothing and food.

“In the third month, they have to be enrolled in at least one of our self-help programs,” he said.

The foster home campus in Palmetto was started by Guardian Angels of Southwest Florida. Guardian Angels and One More Child are partners in operating the campus.

Over the next five years, One More Child estimates that the Azinger Family Compassion Center will serve 12,000 children and adults, serve 4 million meals, and contribute 42,000 volunteer hours.

