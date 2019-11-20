Azinger Family Compassion Center planned to serve children and families in need

Paul and Toni Azinger are lending their names to a planned 10,000-square-foot facility in Palmetto, that will serve as a service and ministry hub to help local children and families in need.

The groundbreaking for the Azinger Family Compassion Center is set for 4 p.m. Thursday on the campus of One More Child and Guardian Angels of SW Florida, 3410 Bouwer Court E.

Paul Azinger is a former professional golfer and currently serves as lead golf analyst for Fox Sports. Toni Azinger, co-chair for Women of Compassion, was recently appointed to the statewide council on Human Trafficking Direct.

The five-year impact of the Compassion Center is estimated at 12,000 children and individuals served, 4 million meals provided and 42,000 volunteer hours, according to a press release from One More Child.

One More Child traces its beginnings back 115 years and provides Christ-centered services to children and families in need. One More Child has more than 50 locations in 13 countries.

The organization focuses on meeting the needs of hungry children, sex trafficked children and teens, single mothers, foster children, and families in need of assistance.

In 2016, One More Family opened its first compassion center at its headquarters in Lakeland.

“This will be our second,” RJ Walters, One More Child director of communications, said in a phone interview. “God willing, we are looking to expand.”

The Palmetto campus is a secure facility and the public is invited to the groundbreaking, Walters said.

Planned on Thursday are a prayer walk at 4 p.m., remarks from Jerry Haag, president and CEO of One More Child, and remarks from Paul and Toni Azinger.

For more information about One More Child, visit https://onemorechild.org/

For more information about Women of Compassion, visit https://www.fbchomes.org/get-involved/women-of-compassion/

For more information about Paul Azinger, visit http://paulazinger.com/