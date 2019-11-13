Red tide detected in Manatee waters as bloom continues on Florida’s southwest coast

The organism that causes red tide was detected at trace levels in Manatee County waters this week, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

After what was nearly a month-long absence, sampling conducted by the state this week found the Karenia brevis organism at background levels.

FWC defines background levels of red tide as up to 1,000 cells of K. Brevis per liter. At background levels, no unpleasant side effects are anticipated for wildlife or humans.

K. brevis has persisted along Florida’s southwest coast for several weeks, but Manatee has been less affected than neighboring counties to the north and south.

The pattern continues this week. K. Brevis was detected at background to very low concentrations in Pinellas County and background to low concentrations in Sarasota.

Higher, bloom concentrations were detected farther south in Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties.

A fish kill was reported on Coquina Beach on Anna Maria Island on Nov. 6, according to FWC, but no other fish kills were reported in Manatee’s Gulf waters this week.

Fish kills and respiratory irritation were reported in Sarasota County.

The first signs of red tide’s return occurred off of Collier County in early October, and the bloom has since spread northward to affect Lee, Charlotte, Sarasota, Manatee and Pinellas counties.

FWC reported that background levels of K. brevis were detected off of Manatee County around Oct. 9, but within about a week it was no longer present at detectable levels.