Silver Alert issued for missing Sarasota man. He has a medical condition  

A Silver Alert has been issued for 87-year-old Sarasota man Litoriel Delnes Hernandez.

Hernandez has been missing since around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, according to Sarasota Police Department.

He was last seen in the 2300 block of Hibiscus Court in Sarasota. He was driving a red 1996 Toyota two-door pick up truck bearing Florida tag IL92FA.

Hernandez is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He is hard of hearing and has a medical condition, according to police.

Hernandez is known to frequent home improvement stores.

Anyone who comes into contact will Hernandez should call Sarasota Police Department at 941-316-1199 or 911.

