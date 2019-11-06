Incumbent out, newcomer in on Holmes Beach commission race

On election day Tuesday, four candidates vied for three seats on Holmes Beach City Commission.

Incumbent commissioners Jim Kihm and Carol Soustek received enough votes to retain their seats.

The other incumbent, Rick Hurst, lost his seat to newcomer Terry Schaefer.

Schaefer, 73, is a former banker who has lived on Anna Maria Island for nearly 13 years. He has said that his priorities include preserving island culture, keeping an open dialog with residents and business owners, enhancing environmental standards and improving budget oversight.

Schaefer took in more than $4,000 in contributions in his run for commission — substantially more than any of the incumbent commissioners.

He received 606 votes, or about 27 percent of votes cast. Kihm received the most support with about 29 percent of votes cast. Soustek received about 24 percent of the vote, and Hurst received about 21 percent.

The elected commissioners will serve two-year terms of office.

Holmes Beach residents also passed eight amendments to the city’s charter.

City of Anna Maria residents passed three amendments to their city’s charter.

No election was held in Bradenton Beach, where incumbent mayor John Chappie ran unopposed, as did two commission candidates: incumbent Jake Spooner and former commissioner Jan Vosburgh. All secured two-year terms.