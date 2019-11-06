Hit R&B singer to headline 2020 multicultural festival in Palmetto

The city of Palmetto plans to bring ‘90s R&B sensation Ginuwine to town next year to headline the annual Multicultural Festival.

The free event is held at Lincoln Park following a Martin Luther King Jr. parade on the Saturday before the holiday. Next year’s event will fall on Jan. 18.

Ginuwine is a noted member of R&B and hip-hop collective Swing Mob along with Missy Elliot and Timbaland.

The multi-platinum selling singer’s top singles include “Differences,” “In Those Jeans,” “Last Chance” and “Pony.”

The artist has also dabbled in acting. He appeared in sitcoms like “Moesha,” he was a contestant in British reality series “Celebrity Big Brother” and he had a cameo role as himself on hit NBC show “Parks and Recreation.”

2020 will mark the Multicultural Festival’s ninth year.

Past headliners include The Blue Notes, Howard Hewett, Freddie Jackson and Ray, Goodman & Brown.

Local bands will also be added to the bill as the festival date gets closer, Community Redevelopment Agency director Jeff Burton said at a city commission meeting on Monday.

Like the city’s annual Fourth of July festival, the event includes food vendors and a kids’ fun zone.