Someone defaced East Manatee neighborhood’s gate with swastikas. Cops say it’s not vandalism

Residents in one East Manatee County neighborhood woke up to swastikas and racial slurs defacing the entrance to their gated community.

At least six swastikas and two racial slurs could be seen on the backside of the entrance wall to the Del Tierra community in a photo taken before being washed off and later shared with the Bradenton Herald.

The incident was reported to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, but deputies were able to provide little information, according to spokesman Randy Warren.

Warren added that there was no indication that it was anything more serious nor could they dismiss that it hadn’t been the act of children or “someone just being silly.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

There have been no similar incidents reported, Warren added.

The swastikas and slurs were written using a piece of landscaping mulch, according to the responding deputy. It was easily washed off by the homeowners association within five minutes of being found.

Since no damage was caused, the sheriff’s office doesn’t consider it vandalism.

But at least one resident was bothered by it.

“I believed we lived in a diverse and safe community but this may be changing in Manatee County,” said one resident who reached out to the Bradenton Herald. “I just want the culprits identified. I also want people to be aware of the types of neighbors we have in this place.”