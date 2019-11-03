Bradenton Herald staff members win eight Florida Press Club prizes

Bradenton Herald staff members won eight awards for writing and photography, including four first place prizes, in the Florida Press Club’s 2019 Excellence In Journalism contest.

The four first place prizes went to:

Second-place awards went to reporter Ballogg, for Environmental reporting; and reporters Sabella and Jessica De Leon for Public Safety reporting.

Ballogg was honored for a collection of stories on various environmental topics: the deaths of sandhill cranes; prospects for vanilla becoming a new cash crop for Florida; and the effects of red tide on Anna Maria Island.

Sabella and De Leon were honored for their reporting on school security at local campuses a year after the mass shooting in Parkland. Their entry included stories on how the Rowlett charter schools were not fully complying with a new school security law.

De Leon also won a third place prize for Public Safety reporting. Her entry included a story that examined what happened the night a teenager girl hanged herself at a juvenile detention center in Bradenton.

Four staffers — reporters De Leon, Ryan Callihan and Mark Young and former reporter Sara Nealeigh — shared a third place award for In-Depth reporting for their coverage of red tide.

“The honors for the Bradenton Herald’s staff are well deserved,” said Marc R. Masferrer, president and editor. “We don’t do the work for the prizes, but they do serve as a measuring stick for the kind of local, essential journalism we try to each day. I am proud that the staff has earned this recognition.”

The awards were presented during a dinner in Boca Raton on Saturday evening.