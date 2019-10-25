Poop in the water makes this Anna Maria beach one to avoid, state health officials say

Florida health officials are advising people to stay out of the water at an Anna Maria Island beach.

Recent test results from Bayfront Park North, on the Sarasota Bay side of the north end of the island, showed “an elevated level of enterococci bacteria,” which usually is found in human and animal feces.

“A No Swim Advisory indicates that water contact may pose an increased risk of infectious diseases to humans,” reads a news release from the Florida Department of Health of Manatee County.

Other beaches on Anna Maria Island and other parts of Manatee County are currently under an advisory, health officials said.