SHARE COPY LINK

Florida Highway Patrol has reported a traffic fatality on State Road 70 in East Manatee.

The crash occurred around 3 p.m. Wednesday just east of Lorraine Road, according to FHP.

Troopers were dispatched to the scene of the accident at 3:04 p.m.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

All westbound lanes of State Road 70 were blocked as of 5:43 p.m., according to Florida 511.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.