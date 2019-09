Local Two skimming devices found at Sarasota gas station, say police September 25, 2019 02:04 PM

September 25, 2019, two suspected skimming devices were found at Citgo, 3580 Fruitville Road, Sarasota. One skimming device was found on pump #1 and one skimming device was found on pump #3. Both devices were removed and collected as evidence.