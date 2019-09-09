Local

Bradenton woman has a life threatening illness and she’s missing, sheriff says

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to locate a 26-year-old Bradenton woman who suffers from a life threatening illness and doesn’t have vital medications.

According to a press release, Leanne Holmes was last seen Sept. 1 at 2006 Harvard Ave., in Bayshore Gardens.

Deputies say she was last seen wearing black leggings with an orange shirt.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Holmes can call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011. If she is spotted outside of Manatee County, call the nearest law enforcement agency.

