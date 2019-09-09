He ran a red light and crashed into three cars, cops say. A woman was killed

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A 70-year-old Sarasota woman was killed Sunday evening when a red-light runner crashed into three other vehicles at a Manatee County intersection, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The red-light runner fled after the crash, but he returned to the scene, FHP said.

About 8:05 p.m., troopers say three vehicles were occupying the left-hand turn lanes on University Parkway and proceeded to turn left onto Lockwood Ridge Road when their light turned green. According to the report, a 34-year-old Sarasota man westbound on University Parkway ran the red light, colliding with all three vehicles.

The crash injured a Virginia couple, with the man being transported to Sarasota Memorial with serious injuries. The female also was transported with minor injuries.

A 63-year-old Sarasota woman was taken to Lakewood Ranch Hospital with minor injuries and 70-year-old Audrey Kramer, from Sarasota, who was traveling with the couple from Virginia was killed.

A 17-year-old Sarasota driver was unharmed.

The driver troopers say was responsible for the accident also was unharmed and was located after he attempted to leave the scene on foot and returned to the scene. No arrest was reported.

According to the report, the investigation is ongoing.