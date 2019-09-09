Bradenton woman killed in South Florida crash

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A 26-year-old Bradenton woman was killed in a traffic crash Saturday in Hendry County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

About 2 p.m. Saturday, FHP says Francesca Antoine was driving westbound on a curved, no-passing section of State Road 80 just as an eastbound driver, a 32-year-old man from Clewiston, was trying to pass slower traffic in the same area.

According to the crash report, Antoine swerved her 2016 Kia Rio toward the north shoulder in an attempt to avoid the oncoming 2005 Dodge Caravan.

The Caravan struck the left side of Antoine’s vehicle, forcing her over an embankment, “and came to an uncontrolled stop off the roadway,” the report states.

Antoine died at the scene, FHP says.

The driver of the Caravan was seriously injured. A 6-year-old child in the vehicle with him was not injured, FHP said.

The investigation is continuing.