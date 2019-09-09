Local

Bradenton woman killed in South Florida crash

A 26-year-old Bradenton woman was killed in a traffic crash Saturday in Hendry County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

About 2 p.m. Saturday, FHP says Francesca Antoine was driving westbound on a curved, no-passing section of State Road 80 just as an eastbound driver, a 32-year-old man from Clewiston, was trying to pass slower traffic in the same area.

According to the crash report, Antoine swerved her 2016 Kia Rio toward the north shoulder in an attempt to avoid the oncoming 2005 Dodge Caravan.

The Caravan struck the left side of Antoine’s vehicle, forcing her over an embankment, “and came to an uncontrolled stop off the roadway,” the report states.

Antoine died at the scene, FHP says.

The driver of the Caravan was seriously injured. A 6-year-old child in the vehicle with him was not injured, FHP said.

The investigation is continuing.

Mark Young
Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers.
