She went on a violent rampage, cops say. She was identified through her Facebook profile

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 23-year-old Bradenton woman is facing felony charges after storming into a man’s home, assaulting him and purposely shattering two television sets, Manatee County deputies say.

Kayla Morgan was booked into the Manatee County jail on felony burglary and assault and battery charges.

Deputies say the homeowner was home when Morgan came to the door and began banging on it loudly. When the homeowner opened the door, deputies say Morgan shoved the man out of the way and proceeded to break two TVs while yelling that she was looking for his ex-girlfriend.

The victim told deputies he has no idea who Morgan is and has only “seen her in passing,” and that she has never been invited to his home.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

According to the report, a neighbor heard the commotion and recognized Morgan as a Facebook friend. The neighbor was able to pull up Morgan’s profile, at which time the homeowner positively identified her as the suspect to deputies.

Morgan posted a $5,000 bond and was released July 16 pending a court date.