Woman dies days after rollover crash at Manatee intersection

One woman has died days after a crash at a notorious Manatee County intersection Sunday.

The crash occurred around 3:45 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Moccasin Wallow Road and U.S. 41, according to a Florida Highway Patrol crash report.

On Thursday, 40-year-old Diea Brookshaw, of Bonita Springs, died at Bayfront Hospital where she was being treated for her critical injuries. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to FHP.

The woman was a passenger along with a 19-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man, both of Bonita Springs, in an Explorer driven by an 18-year-old Cape Coral man.

Troopers said the Explorer was going north on U.S. 41, approaching an unknown color traffic signal at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Moccasin Wallow Road while a 2011 Clubman was stopped on Moccasin Wallow Road, also facing an unknown color traffic signal.

As the Explorer went through the intersection, the Clubman — driven by a 19-year-old New Port Richey woman — started to turn left onto U.S. 41, according to FHP.

The vehicles collided in the intersection, causing the Explorer to overturn on its left side in the median.

After the crash, the driver and two teenage passengers in the Explorer were taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital to be treated for minor injuries, according to FHP.

The driver of the Clubman and her passenger, a 19-year-old Oldsmar woman, sustained minor injuries but were not taken to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash should contact Florida Highway Patrol at 239-938-1800.

Herald staff writer, Jessica De Leon, contributed to this report.