Sunshine Skyway Bridge reopened after severe storms roll through; waterspout seen off of Manatee County

A line of severe thunderstorms moved through Manatee County on Sunday, bringing rain, high winds and a severe weather advisory from the National Weather Service.

All lanes of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge closed around noon due to high wind gusts; they were reopened by 1:30 p.m. A high wind warning remained in effect.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for western Manatee County, including Bradenton, Cortez and Anna Maria Island, at 12:22 p.m. A line of severe thunderstorms was located about 14 miles west of Anna Maria Island.

NWS predicted wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour, possible penny-sized hail and possible damage to roofs, siding and trees. The advisory remained in effect until 1 p.m.

A tornado warning was issued for Pinellas County until 12:45 p.m. Trees and power lines were knocked down in the storm, according to Clearwater Police Department.



No tornado warning was issued for Manatee County, but a waterspout sighting was reported at 12:55 p.m. off of Longboat Drive in the south of the county, according to NWS. The waterspout was seen over Sarasota Bay moving east towards Manatee County.

The line of storms continued in a northeast direction, impacting Pinellas, Hillsborough, Pasco, Hernando, Polk and other counties throughout the afternoon.

