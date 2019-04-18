At least one dead in crash on U.S. 301 in Parrish, FHP says

Are you a safe driver? Here are three tips on how to avoid a traffic accident Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents.

At least one person is dead in a fatal crash that is blocking all lanes of traffic on U.S. 301 at Rutland Road in Parrish, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred just before 6 p.m. on Thursday, according to Florida 511.

Emergency vehicles are in the roadway and all northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. 301 are blocked.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Check back for updates.