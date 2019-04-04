Did you know Manatee has a film set? Meet the man trying to bring Hollywood to Parrish

Dry Creek studio provides Old West backdrop in Parrish Cowboy poet Les McDowell shares his hopes for Dry Creek film studio in Parrish. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cowboy poet Les McDowell shares his hopes for Dry Creek film studio in Parrish.

After several years of unsuccessfully pitching the pilot for his Dry Creek TV series, Les McDowell says he still has fire in his belly and fresh hope for his Parrish film set.

McDowell, 65, whose vision is as large as his 40-acre spread and Old West studio lot, frets that there isn’t more appetite for G-rated family entertainment among the moguls in New York and Hollywood who run the entertainment world .

His Dry Creek pilot embraces old-fashioned values, meaning no profanity, no skin and no triumph for evil-doers.

In the meantime, the former award-winning radio personality has been working on his second book, “The Road Les Traveled Ropin’ a Dream.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

His wife of 39 years, Connie, who has been editing the book, marvels at his creativity.

“He has such an imagination. Even from when he was 5 years old he was networking,” Connie said.

Les McDowell rests on a hitching post in his Dry Creek film set in Parrish. He holds out hope that the set will host more productions and activities in the future. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

His first book, “Tales from the Trail: The Cowboy Poetry of Les McDowell” is available on amazon.com.

After McDowell was laid off from his radio job, he got busy building his film set, inspired in part by Disney, the TV series “Little House on the Prairie” and other family-oriented show business influences.

The set includes a saloon, barbershop, grist mill, blacksmith shop, feed store, combination church and school, complete with plank sidewalks outside, and a dusty main street, which Thursday was a little muddy because of recent rain.

The Dry Creek grist mill as seen through a saloon window at Les McDowell’s Old West studio lot. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Stored in a barn are a stagecoach, buggy and wagon that could double as delivery vehicle or hearse, as the script required.

After completing the set in 2010, he started producing the Dry Creek series. Dry Creek has hosted other film projects, including “Wild Bill Hickok: Swift Justice,” starring Lee Majors and Jeff Fahey, which was partially filmed in Parrish.

His Dry Creek series received a honorable mention in the Cablefax family entertainment awards category, but disappointingly, no contracts to air nationally.

A stagecoach wheel is just one of many props at Les McDowell’s Dry Creek film set in Parrish. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Still, McDowell keeps his hand in with occasional projects. The Travel Channel was at his Dry Creek studio last weekend filming a segment for one of its programs. Within the last year, a short film on the Civil War with Marshall Teague, perhaps best known for his role in the 1989 movie “Road House,” was shot at Dry Creek.

Dry Creek has become a destination for Florida State University film students and for local photo classes that have a rare opportunity to develop their skills on a studio set in an Old Florida setting.

LeMoyne Johnson of Johnson PhotoImaging regularly brings photo students to Dry Creek.

Les McDowell leans against the stagecoach at his Dry Creek film set in Parrish. Like much of the studio, it is hand-made. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

“(McDowell) is great to work with,” Johnson said.

Where else would students have the benefit of a stagecoach, rough-hewn western town and the Florida light?

For anyone who thinks that having an Old West film set in the eastern United States is unusual, McDowell says the West actually started in the East with the Spanish explorers who landed near Bradenton and pushed west across the Mississippi River.

The Dry Creek set continues to evolve with the demand of particular projects.

This rustic building serves as school and church at Les McDowell’s Dry Creek film set in Parrish. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Perhaps it is time to open Dry Creek more to the public, McDowell says of the future. He can envision it being the setting for an old-fashioned Christmas celebration, complete with carolers, and hay rides, adding another resource to the growing Parrish community, which has seen new rooftops sprout along the edge of his property.





For more information about McDowell, visit imdb.com/name/nm5493599.

To contact him, email lesmcdowell1953@yahoo.com.