Cops bought homeless fugitive’s bus ticket back to Michigan. Feds say they were wrong

Three years ago Bradenton Police Chief Melanie Bevan started a homeless outreach program that has been successful in reuniting homeless men and women living on Bradenton streets with their families out of state.

But the local representative of the Department of Housing and Urban Development is now questioning BPD’s use of federal money for the program after police sent a fugitive home to be with family in Michigan, where they were met by U.S. marshals instead.

The program is funded through the city’s Community Development Block Grants, which the city council decides each year how to use by reviewing applications from various governmental and non-governmental organizations in the city. The BPD’s homeless outreach program receives $10,000.

Police officers use the fund for emergency housing, which is an authorized use, but also to reunite the homeless with their families by offering free bus tickets home. HUD rules don’t state that transportation is an allowable use, but the department also doesn’t prohibit it, making it a gray area the housing agency is now reviewing.

HUD officials did not immediately return a call for comment.

Bevan has said in the past that they vet each person before spending money. One rule does state that money can’t be spent on someone who has an active warrant. The unidentified homeless man was wanted in Michigan on felony child abuse-related charges.

Bevan acknowledged this week that the few hundred dollars spent out of the program would be reimbursed from the police department’s budget, but she adamantly defended the program’s intent when the issue arose about this year’s CDGB funding.

“This directly impacts us,” Bevan said. “The ones we sent up north are thriving with their families. This is vital to us. We put that money to good use and we hold onto it until we find good opportunities to help people. We have two officers who spend half their day addressing this issue because it’s important and because it works.”

The current funds can still be used for emergency housing and Bevan said that’s an important component of the program, “But our biggest success stories is reunification of families.”

Less than a week ago, the police related the success story of Arlene Oswalt who struggled with substance abuse and prostituted herself on the streets of Bradenton to survive. She is now home in Mississippi with family — happy, healthy and thriving. It’s just one of many success stories over the past three years.

HUD reviews CDGB spending every year and Bevan said she doesn’t understand why it’s an issue now. Neither do other city officials.

“We all know the federal government spends money that is a waste,” Ward 1 Councilman Gene Gallo said. “But this program has proven good for the community and it’s working.”

Bevan and the city intend to fight the decision made by whom Bevan described as a “ lower level” HUD employee.

“This is important and I’m not going to leave it to anyone to explain the success and the application of the program so the PD needs a voice at this table,” Bevan said. “If it’s denied, then it’s denied, but with all the right facts with someone who has that right to deny it. I understand and respect that it’s their funding, but if it impacts my operation and the city as a whole then I want a seat at the table.”

City officials said they will fund the program through the city budget, but would prefer that HUD continues to do so.

“It’s unfortunate HUD has to get involved in this,” said Carl Callahan, city administrator. “HUD is a different animal. I was watching TV the other night and heard the perfect expression in terms of bureaucracy: ‘The rules are sometimes more important than the objectives.’ It’s a crime that’s the case, but it’s reality.”

The homeless man who was sent home in Michigan, nor his mother who had planned to greet him at the bus station, were told that BPD was in contact with the U.S. Marshals Service. It was a non-extraditable warrant, meaning Michigan essentially didn’t want him back but if he showed up, he would be arrested.

Due to the nature of the warrant, he was essentially not arrestable by any law enforcement agency outside of Michigan.

Bevan said her department did vet the individual and both he and his mother were told that he needed to get home and resolve his criminal case. Bevan said his situation of having an out-of-state warrant that doesn’t ask local law enforcement to make an arrest is fairly common.

“The U.S. Marshals Service called and we told them what bus he would be on,” Bevan said. “Of course, if they call and ask we are going to tell them. So we’ve already paid those expenses on our own. They took that situation and said you can’t transport people anyway and we’ve been doing that for three years. I refuse to take one employee’s decision as an absolute.”

Mayor Wayne Poston directed Bevan and city staff to work together on getting clarification from HUD.

“If you have never had dealings with HUD, you don’t know the frustration,” Poston said, while noting the city’s commitment to keep the program funded regardless of HUD’s final determination. “They are generally unreasonable.”