This Bradenton neighborhood will transform into an enchanted garden. Here’s what you’ll see

Bradenton’s most creative neighborhood is getting a sprinkle of fairy dust this weekend.

For its annual spring garden tour, the Artists Guild of Manatee invited residents to transform the colorful cottages and yards of the Village of the Arts into an enchanted landscape.

Displays throughout the village will include miniature fairy houses and doors, fairy-themed artwork, mythical music, live painting demonstrations and make-and-take art stations.

Stop by Little Swamp Studio and Gallery, Arte Coyoacano and Zenergy Acupuncture and Wellbeing to see fairy doors and houses.

A miniature fairy village will be on display outside Photographic Art by Skip Nall.

Brave Gal Arts will showcase tiny doors created by Manatee County students with the help of owner Maxine Lang.

Create fairy wands at Raven’s Whim, flower fairies at ReWorked Creations and fairy houses at Jen and Zing’s Magical Garden.

Art demonstrations at The Dancing Crane Gallery will include the creation of fairy art cards, decorated rocks and paintings. Outside of the gallery, find woodland fairy cottages and animal sculptures in the garden.

Head to Divine Excess Folk Art Gallery for the Fairy Artists Co-Op Spring Art Show, a presentation of fairy-sized art.

Magical trash-to-treasure creatures will lurk at Art Junkies.

An outdoor garden exhibit at Fun Girl Art will feature the work of several village artists.

Village of the Arts residents Gene Tenery and Michael Zucker created these bee hotels, which will be on display Saturday at 14th Avenue West Studio during an “Enchanted Garden Walk.” Courtesy of Village of the Arts

The 14th Avenue West Studio will host a “Save Our Bugs” event during Saturday’s garden tour featuring a model pollinator garden and bee hotels.

One One Eleven Arts will invite brave souls to wonder through an outdoor labyrinth. Inside, fairy-themed art and tattoos will be offered for sale.

That’s just some of what visitors will find this weekend in the village.

VOTA’s “A Village Fairyland” happens this Friday and Saturday; the “Enchanted Garden Walk” is Saturday only, so don’t miss out.

Some street parking is available throughout the village, which is located between Ninth Avenue West and 17th Avenue West on the north/south boundaries, and Ninth Street West and 14th Street West on the east/west boundaries.





The public parking garage at the intersection of 12th Street West and Eighth Avenue West is within walking distance.

Details: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 1113 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free.

Info: villageofthearts.com.