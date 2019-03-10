Local

Woman, 75, found dead in Sarasota swimming pool, police say

By Ryan Ballogg

March 10, 2019 08:46 PM

image to accompany breaking news
image to accompany breaking news
image to accompany breaking news

A 75-year-old woman was found dead Sunday evening in a Sarasota swimming pool, the victim of an apparent drowning, police said.

Shortly before 6 p.m., officers and paramedics responded to a home on North Washington Drive, near St. Armand’s Circle, and found the woman’s body in the swimming pool, according to a police department news release.

There were no signs of foul play, police said.

The woman’s name was not immediately released, and the drowning remains under investigation, police said.

Ryan Ballogg

Ryan Ballogg covers arts, entertainment, dining, breaking and local news for the Bradenton Herald. He won first place for feature writing in the Florida Press Club’s 2018 Excellence in Journalism Competition. Ryan grew up in Florida and graduated from University of South Florida St. Petersburg.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  