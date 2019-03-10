Woman, 75, found dead in Sarasota swimming pool, police say

A 75-year-old woman was found dead Sunday evening in a Sarasota swimming pool, the victim of an apparent drowning, police said.
Shortly before 6 p.m., officers and paramedics responded to a home on North Washington Drive, near St. Armand’s Circle, and found the woman’s body in the swimming pool, according to a police department news release.
There were no signs of foul play, police said.
The woman’s name was not immediately released, and the drowning remains under investigation, police said.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
Comments