Bicyclist killed in crash north of Palmetto

A 34-year-old woman riding a bicycle was stuck and killed by a pickup truck while she was riding along U.S. 19 north of Palmetto on Monday evening, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
About 7:34 p.m., Mindy O’Neill of Ellenton was riding north on the east shoulder of U.S. 19 approaching Bayshore Drive. When she tried to cross U.S. 19, she was struck by a Dodge 1500 pickup truck driven by a 53-year-old Treasure Island man, according to a report.
Troopers said O’Neill was not at a crosswalk and that she failed to make sure it was clear to cross U.S. 19. They also said her bicycle did not have any of the lighting required when riding after sundown.
