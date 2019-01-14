Manatee County school bus transporting elementary students involved in crash

A crash involving a school bus taking children to an elementary school injured one person and caused delays on 14th Street West on Monday morning.
A vehicle and a school bus were involved in a crash on 14th Street West near 66th Avenue West around 8 a.m., according to Manatee County Emergency Communications officials.
One person was injured in the crash, but ECC officials said as of 8:20 a.m., no one had been taken to a hospital.
Officials said there were a couple students on the bus, but no one on the bus was reported injured.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The bus was transporting three students at the time of the crash and was going to Abel Elementary, according to School District of Manatee County spokesman Mike Barber.
Emergency vehicles responding to the scene of the crash blocked the left two lanes of traffic, according to Florida 511.
Motorists were able to get around the crash in the far right lane, traffic cameras showed.
Comments