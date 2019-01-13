Blaze destroys mobile home in Bradenton on Saturday night

A Bradenton mobile home was destroyed in a fire late Saturday night, according to Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue.
The fire was reported around 10:45 p.m.
Firefighting units arrived at the mobile home on 49th Avenue West in the Fair Lane Acres mobile home park within minutes.
The first emergency responders on the scene reported that the fire had spread throughout the roof, and heavy smoke was present.
In total, four fire engines, two ambulances and a fire inspector arrived at the scene to battle the blaze.
Emergency responders were able to bring the fire under control within ten minutes and prevent it from spreading to other homes.
The mobile home, valued at $50,000, has been deemed a total loss, according to CHFR.
The state fire marshal has ruled the fire accidental.
The home’s single occupant was home at the time of the fire and was transported to a local hospital for evaluation. The resident is expected to be okay, Bay News 9 reports.
