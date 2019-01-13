Motor scooter versus pickup truck collision leaves two dead, FHP says

Two unidentified females are dead after a traffic accident in Hillsborough County on Saturday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Florida Avenue and Garland Court in Tampa.
The unidentified females were traveling westbound on Garland Court on a Tao Tao motor scooter just before the crash occurred.
The operator of the motor scooter then attempted a left turn onto Florida Avenue and entered the path of a Chevrolet pickup truck traveling northbound.
The front of the truck collided with the left side of the motor scooter, and both occupants of the motor scooter were ejected.
Both vehicles came to a final rest on Florida Avenue.
The driver of the motor scooter died at the scene of the crash. The passenger of the motor scooter was transported to Tampa General Hospital and later died from her injuries. Both driver and passenger were wearing helmets at the time of the crash, according to FHP.
The 46-year-old Spring Hill man who was driving the pickup truck and his passenger, a 33-year-old man from Land O’ Lakes, were uninjured.
