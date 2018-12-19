Local

‘Nipplegate,’ red tide, threats to our schools. These were your big stories in 2018

Bradenton Herald staff reports

December 19, 2018 05:00 AM

Giant gator at Buffalo Creek Golf Course in Parrish

Which stories did you click the most in 2018?


They were stories about “nipplegate” and “bra-cotts.” And threats to our schools after the massacre in Parkland.



And red tide in our water, in our air and on our beaches. Lots of red tide, the story of the year in Bradenton and Manatee County as decided by you, the readers, and the stories you read on Bradenton.com in 2018.


You also read about crime. And happier news, about a Palmetto lottery winner and when the cast of a reality show set on “Siesta Key” checked out the scene at a popular watering hole in Bradenton.


As for the most-viewed local video, it was about a giant gator.

Here’s a closer look at what you were reading in 2018:

A Bradenton student said she was asked to cover her nipples with bandages after they became a distraction for other students at Braden River High School. Lizzy Martinez, 17, decided not to wear a bra under her gray long-sleeve shirt, and school officials felt she became a target of her classmates’ stares. But Martinez says the humiliation began when a dean called her into the office.


Aaron Koziak admitted to killing 35-year-old Antonio Bradley and taking his body to MJ Road in Myakka City, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man who detectives say was killed and dumped alongside a rural Manatee County road and set on fire was identified as Antonio Maurice Bradley, 35, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives believe that Bradley may have been killed before being brought to the remote location in Myakka City, dumped and set on fire. By the time his body was found, it had been severely burned.

Thousands of dead fish in the canals of Coral Shores in Bradenton are stinking up the area and making life outdoors miserable. Bobby Woodson describes the impact.

“I often wonder that even though we’re still seeing high levels of red tide along our shorelines, we’re not seeing the number of dead fish that we used to, and I’m afraid it’s because the fish aren’t there,” said Charlie Hunsicker, Manatee County’s director of parks and natural resources, during a meeting of the Tiger Bay Club. “Some of our offshore reefs at the moment look like deserts. They used to be resplendent with plants and sea fans waving in the reef. That’s all gone. They’re all dead.”

A group of Braden River students discuss their reaction to what happened to classmate Lizzy Martinez when she didn't wear a bra to school, and how they will support the Bracott movement by using social media and speaking out.

Lizzy Martinez, the girl who decided not to wear a bra and was then told to hide her nipples at Braden River High School, organized a “bracott” with fellow students. Participating girls could forgo their bras, and participating boys could place bandages over their shirts.

People involved with the show say it’s akin to “The Hills,” a hit reality show that ran on MTV. The also compare it to a similar MTV show, “Laguna beach.” In fact, “Siesta Key” and “Laguna Beach” are both produced by the same people.

Cast members of the MTV reality series were seen taping new scenes at Motorworks Brewing in Bradenton.

Though there is no single profile for school shooters, people at risk for hurting themselves or others often exhibit warning signs before committing acts of violence. Knowing the signs can help prevent crimes and get people the help they need.

A threatening note was found at Manatee High School, one of several that shut down local school campuses in the wake of the massacre of 17 students and adults at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Feb. 14.

Since August, red tide has strongly impacted sea life, business, tourism and the environment on Anna Maria Island.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation reported a sharp increase in red tide in the Gulf of Mexico off Anna Maria Island and Longboat Key, one of several such reports to affect visits to the beaches starting in early August and into the fall.

The beach on Anna Maria Island, near Bean Point, was mostly clear of red tide effects on Sunday afternoon. But beachgoers are worried it will soon be overtaken as the aggressive algae bloom continues to creep farther north.

The first reports of red tide on Anna Maria Island came on Aug. 5


Red tide in Manatee County persists and scientists are warning that it may get worse into the future.

It wasn’t the answer we were looking for.


A husband and wife and her teenage daughter were dead after an argument following their 3-year-old’s birthday party turned violent at their Lakewood Ranch home.

The next 15

Hundreds of dead fish line the shore on Siesta Key Thursday afternoon after being killed by Karenia Brevis, also known as red tide. FWC officials believe the same may be in store for Manatee County beaches soon.

By



An ongoing red tide is killing wildlife throughout Florida’s southwest coast and has left beaches littered with dead fish, sea turtles, manatees and a whale shark. Additional footage courtesy of Southwest Florida TV via Facebook.

At least 500 people gathered on Anna Maria Island Sunday morning as part of the statewide “Hands Along the Water" event. Over 30 Florida beaches had demonstrations, which lasted 15 minutes, to bring awareness to the devastating red tide.

A construction worker was killed Thursday morning after a crane collapsed, pinning him underneath it at the Twin Dolphin Marina in downtown Bradenton.

Three weeks since Red Tide rolled into Manatee County and Cortez Beach isn’t looking too awful.

Red tide has again washed up several dead fish onto Anna Maria Island beaches in Manatee County on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.

Allegiant Air announces addition of nine new nonstop destinations for Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. SRQ has grown from six airlines and 10 nonstop destinations less than one year ago to eight airlines and 26 destinations.

