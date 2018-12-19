‘Nipplegate,’ red tide, threats to our schools. These were your big stories in 2018

Premium content for only $0.99
As for the most-viewed local video, it was about a giant gator.
Here’s a closer look at what you were reading in 2018:
The man who detectives say was killed and dumped alongside a rural Manatee County road and set on fire was identified as Antonio Maurice Bradley, 35, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives believe that Bradley may have been killed before being brought to the remote location in Myakka City, dumped and set on fire. By the time his body was found, it had been severely burned.
“I often wonder that even though we’re still seeing high levels of red tide along our shorelines, we’re not seeing the number of dead fish that we used to, and I’m afraid it’s because the fish aren’t there,” said Charlie Hunsicker, Manatee County’s director of parks and natural resources, during a meeting of the Tiger Bay Club. “Some of our offshore reefs at the moment look like deserts. They used to be resplendent with plants and sea fans waving in the reef. That’s all gone. They’re all dead.”
Lizzy Martinez, the girl who decided not to wear a bra and was then told to hide her nipples at Braden River High School, organized a “bracott” with fellow students. Participating girls could forgo their bras, and participating boys could place bandages over their shirts.
Cast members of the MTV reality series were seen taping new scenes at Motorworks Brewing in Bradenton.
A threatening note was found at Manatee High School, one of several that shut down local school campuses in the wake of the massacre of 17 students and adults at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Feb. 14.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation reported a sharp increase in red tide in the Gulf of Mexico off Anna Maria Island and Longboat Key, one of several such reports to affect visits to the beaches starting in early August and into the fall.
A husband and wife and her teenage daughter were dead after an argument following their 3-year-old’s birthday party turned violent at their Lakewood Ranch home.
