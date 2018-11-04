Beloved Bradenton chiropractor killed in Sebring gyrocopter crash

A routine flight turned deadly last week for two occupants of a gyrocopter heading from Sebring Regional Airport to Manatee County.

Chris Lord, CEO of Gyroplaneguy Inc., was operating the aircraft, and Chris Brugger, a Bradenton chiropractor, was in the passenger seat.

Witnesses said that the aircraft was in distress before it clipped a power line and crashed into a mobile home in Sebring, according to Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. Lord made a mayday call just before the aircraft crashed, according to Bay News 9. Both men died in the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are still investigating the accident. NTSB officials say that it may be months before the cause of the crash is known, according to Bay News 9.

In the meantime, Manatee County residents have lost a favorite physician.

Brugger, 52, moved to Bradenton from Draper, Va. in 1980. He opened his pain clinic on Cortez Road West in 2002.

His business won the Bradenton Herald People’s Choice Award for “Best Chiropractor” eight times, most recently in 2017; it was a finalist several other times, including 2018.

Over the years, Brugger offered a lot more than chiropractic services to his community. Brugger hosted blood drives and food donation drives at his office. He frequently shared helpful health tips and news via his website and Facebook page, often with a side of humor. Many patients considered him a friend.





“He gave from his heart. He loved to help people,“ longtime family friend Kathy Wyatt told Bay News 9. “Even back in our high school days, he was just the sweetest most caring person. That translated into his chiropractic business.”

Friends and former classmates and patients signed Brugger’s guest book on an online obituary website.

“I am so so sorry about Chris. He was not only my doctor, but a very good friend,” read a comment left by Marge and Burl Turbeville.

“Prayers with you at this difficult time. I went to chiropractic school with him. Chris had such a warm personality which made everyone like having him as a friend. I’ve connected recently with other classmates who echo those words. Know that his memory is a great one for sure. Stay strong,” read a comment left by Craig Scharf of Gilbert, Ariz.

“He gave more than he ever expected out of anyone,” reads Brugger’s obituary. “He was a chiropractor loved by the entire community. To his patients, he was much more than their doctor, he was their friend. To his friends, he was family. His passing leaves a void in the hearts of all who knew him.”

A memorial fund for Chris, established by his sister Kim Brugger, has surpassed a $20,000 goal.

“He leaves behind a loving wife and two daughters and two grandchildren that were the light of his life,” a statement from Kim reads. “In lieu of flowers, we would welcome your contribution to help his beautiful children grow up and for a future education. He was a real light in this world that we can’t allow to go out - whether or not you contribute to this fund please do something kind for someone today in his memory to keep the spirit of him going strong.”

Funeral services for Brugger will be at held at 6 p.m. on Monday at Woodland Community Church, 9607 E. SR 70, Bradenton.