Sarasota synagogue comes together to pray, share

Members of the Temple Emanu-El come together to share feelings and thoughts, and pray.
By
Naked man tased at amusement park

Crime

Naked man tased at amusement park

Brandon Ragans shared this video of a naked man he said ran through a parking lot at Busch Gardens in Virginia to try to get in a vehicle with strangers before an officer showed up and "he became combative and had to be tased."

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Bradenton Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service