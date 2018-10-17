Offshore winds keeping red tide effects away from beaches for now, Mote scientist says

Brandon Ragans shared this video of a naked man he said ran through a parking lot at Busch Gardens in Virginia to try to get in a vehicle with strangers before an officer showed up and "he became combative and had to be tased."
Tatum Sawgrass Marsh has key role in protection of wildlife. The Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast is working to connect protected lands from the Everglades to Duette Preserve and Flatford Swamp, expanding the habitat for the Florida panther.
Manatee County Marine Rescue Chief Joe Westerman explains that beaches are closed for dangerous conditions, or high bacteria count but not just for the presence of red tide. Masses of dead fish can cause a high bacteria count.
A 9-year-old was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault after police say the child brought a loaded gun to Lauderhill Paul Turner elementary school and pointed it at three of his classmates.
