Fire extinguished at Manatee County Florida Power and Light power plant, officials say

Firefighters put out a fire at a Florida Power and Light power plant in Manatee County on Friday morning, according to officials.
Several fire units were called to the Florida Power and Light Manatee Energy Center, 19050 State Road 62, in Parrish just before 9 a.m. Friday to respond to the fire.
FPL spokesman Richard Beltran said the fire occurred in power generation equipment at the plant.
The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported, Beltran said.
Damage to the equipment is being assessed by FPL, but the extent is unknown.
Beltran added FPL customers should not be affected by the fire, as they have an “ample supply of power.”
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
