Does red tide call for a beach closing? Not for an algae bloom, says official

Manatee County Marine Rescue Chief Joe Westerman explains that beaches are closed for dangerous conditions, or high bacteria count but not just for the presence of red tide. Masses of dead fish can cause a high bacteria count.
Ground broken for Waterside Place

Ground was broken Thursday for Waterside Place, a second town center at Lakewood Ranch. Restaurants, shopping and The Players Centre for Performing Arts will help make it a destination for the region.

Clubbers rip off man of 200k in jewelry

A Miami man told police that he met two women at a club and took them home. Then one of the women forced him to have a drink at gunpoint. When he passed out, police said, the women absconded with more than $200,000 in jewelry.

