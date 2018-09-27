Manatee football radio remembers long-time announcer Dave Bristow

Three days after the death of long-time Manatee Sheriff spokesman and Manatee High School football announcer Dave Bristow, the radio show he helped start paid tribute to his memory.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Bradenton Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service