‘So long everyone.’ Manatee football radio show pays tribute to Dave Bristow

“Hurricane Hotline,” the AM radio show dedicated to Manatee High School football, went on as scheduled on Wednesday night at Joey D’s pizzeria in Bradenton.

Missing was the familiar voice of one of the show’s founders and hosts, Dave Bristow.

Bristow, long-time spokesman for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and constant in the world of Manatee football for decades, died on Sunday night of natural causes. He was 59.

Bristow’s colleagues and friends fought through tears and called up happy memories to get through the evening without him.

Danny Carter, who will take up Bristow’s broadcast role going forward, opened the show with sentimental references to their time together.

Bradenton City Council member Gene Brown, who is president of the Manatee football boosters and a member of the radio crew since 1989, was certain that going on with the show was the right thing to do.

“Dave would want us to be here, there’s no question about that,” Brown said. “There’s no way we could not be here tonight. Without Dave, this this radio show wouldn’t be what it is.”

Then, it was straight to football.

Carter and head coach Yusuf Shakir talked about the Manatee Hurricanes’ recent victories, play-by-plays and player highlights.

Chad Choate, a newer member of the radio team, interviewed players on-air.

A tribute and send-off to Bristow came at the end of the night, when Manatee Sheriff Rick Wells took a seat at the high top table where the show is recorded to talk about Bristow.

“Dave became, really, the face of the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office,” Wells said. “For 31 years, he took care of all of us.”

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Dave Bristow works the phones on March 13, 2007 as he answers a series of phone calls from media outlets inquiring about Sheriff Charlie Wells’ retirement. Bradenton Herald archives

Wells went on to describe Bristow as a calming force during trying times like Hurricane Irma and on chaotic crime scenes.

“We would forget that he wasn’t a law enforcement officer. He was one of us,” Wells said. “He just was one of the greatest people I’ve ever known in my life. It’s very difficult to go to work and try to figure out what I’m going to do now without Dave being there.”

“He was always passionate with everything he did,” Carter said.

The show concluded with a highlights reel of Bristow’s iconic voice narrating Manatee football, which ended with his familiar tag line, “So long everyone.”





After the video there was a moment of silence, followed by applause.

Joe Weaver, program director for AM 930, said that Bristow brought a high level of professionalism to high school football broadcasting.





“They’re probably the most sophisticated high school football show around,” Weaver said. “They take it seriously.”

Weaver said that Manatee natives who live all over the country still tune in to listen to the show. If the stream goes down, Weaver gets calls.

Through tears, Coach Shakir said, “If you knew Dave, he’d want everything to keep going. He was always just about moving forward.”

Shakir said that Bristow was part of the effort to bring him on as Manatee High’s football coach, and Bristow and his wife even helped him move in.





Eddie Mulock, who called football games with Bristow for 34 years, said the show will go on, but he will miss the humor and Bristow’s voice and presentation.

“We had some of the funniest interviews,” Mulock said. “He taught me a lot. Now we’ll keep going. That’s part of the show.”