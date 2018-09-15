Coastal protections or high-density growth? Bradenton plans for a balance

Bradenton has the next 6 months to find a plan that balances their desire for high-density growth and the need to stay within the boundaries of the 2015 Flood Peril Act.
By
Can you really overdose from inhaling fentanyl?

Crime

Can you really overdose from inhaling fentanyl?

Medical experts say you have to ingest fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, to overdose. You cannot overdose just by touching fentanyl, and it's possible, but highly unlikely to overdose from fentanyl by simply inhaling it.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Bradenton Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service