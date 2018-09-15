Coastal protections or high-density growth? Bradenton plans for a balance

The second class of school guardians received their training certificates at a ceremony on Friday morning, hosted by the School District of Manatee County. The 14 guardians will enter area schools on Monday.
The gunman is dead after an incident Kern County Sheriff's Office authorities are calling a mass shooting. The shooting started when the man went with his wife to confront another man at a trucking business in Bakersfield, California on Sept. 12.
The Town of Brookhaven in New York held a press conference on September 10, 2018 announcing that authorities had found and removed a crack pipe vending machine outside of a store. Initially, the machine was reported as a pen dispenser.
Police in Tampa, Florida, were offering a reward of $3,000 for help “smoking out” five suspected cigar thieves who were recorded taking nearly $1,000 worth of merchandise from a store in Ybor City on August 31.
John Drobecker, an Anna Maria resident, explains why he created Saturday's trolley run up and down Anna Maria Island. The event provided much-needed support for business hit hard by red tide that continues to hold its grip on the Manatee coast.
The murder of Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, known as Junior, drew outrage across New York City. The New York Times investigation retraces his last steps — and reveals how a recent wave of violence took his life just two blocks from home.
Medical experts say you have to ingest fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, to overdose. You cannot overdose just by touching fentanyl, and it's possible, but highly unlikely to overdose from fentanyl by simply inhaling it.