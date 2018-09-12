Now is the Time. Your Life Matters-Jessica’s Story

Drug Free Manatee produced the series “Now is the Time, Your Life Matters,” which consists of four, 30-second public service announcements released during National Recovery Month (Sept. 2018).
Can you really overdose from inhaling fentanyl?

Can you really overdose from inhaling fentanyl?

Medical experts say you have to ingest fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, to overdose. You cannot overdose just by touching fentanyl, and it's possible, but highly unlikely to overdose from fentanyl by simply inhaling it.

