Tropical storm warnings lifted in South Florida as Gordon crosses the Gulf

After hours of heavy rain, Tropical Storm Gordon is finally on its way out of Florida.

The National Hurricane Center lifted its tropical storm warning for South Florida and the Upper Keys on Monday evening as the storm moved west across the Gulf of Mexico.

Meanwhile, the Gulf Coast areas of Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana braced for a hurricane. At 5 p.m., the National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning for portions of the Central Gulf Coast.

Monday’s 5 p.m. advisory placed Gordon roughly 50 miles west-southwest of Ft. Myers, Florida, and less than 500 miles east-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

SHARE COPY LINK Weather forecasters have issued storm warnings for portions of South Florida and the Florida Keys.

Although Gordon’s center had already reached the Gulf of Mexico by 2 p.m., the heavy rain and wind in South Florida continued into Monday afternoon. By Tuesday morning, South Florida will have seen a total of up to four inches of rainfall, according to the National Hurricane Center, with as much as eight inches in some spots.

Forecasts put the storm on track to hit the central Gulf Coast as a hurricane when it makes landfall. The center of the storm is expected to approach the central Gulf Coast on Tuesday evening and move inland over the Mississippi Valley on Wednesday.

As the rain let up in Miami-Dade in the late afternoon, Dolphin Mall bustled with families looking for an escape after being cooped up inside all day.

Julie Benitez, 23, was walking into Bloomingdale’s with her mother and sister. The family hadn’t planned to go shopping on Labor Day, but after spending all day at home watching Netflix they wanted to get some fresh air.

“We were planning a pool party-slash-barbecue, and obviously that didn’t go too well,” Benitez said. “We had to make some last-minute plan changes.”

Gordon also ruined Karla Gonzalez’s weekend. The 19-year-old had planned to go camping in the Florida Keys with her friends.

“My weekend went down,” she said as she walked toward the mall with her mother for some shoe shopping. “My friends were mad, but we just stayed at my friend’s house and played Monopoly.”

Tourists Jack Graham, 25, and Katie McRobbie, 21, didn’t get what all the fuss was about. They were visiting from Scotland and had hoped to go to the Everglades before the weather took a turn for the worst. Still, they were cheerful as they left the mall.

“It’s not really that bad compared to what we’re used to,” Graham said.