How do we clean up dead fish from red tide in canals and waterways? One scoop at a time

Contractors are out combing the waterways of Manatee County, scooping up the dead fish in waterways, dead from red tide.
Miami police are looking for the armed robber who hit the Burger King at the corner of Northwest 54th Street and Seventh Avenue just after closing time on July 30th. He got some cash being counted in the office as well as cash from the store safe.

Surveillance video from an Aldi grocery store in Cooper City shows an elderly woman shopping while her purse sits just inches away from her in a shopping cart. The thief reaches into the victim’s purse, grabs the victim's wallet and flees the store.