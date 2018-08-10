Woman’s body found near Sarasota boat ramp, police say

Police have launched an investigation into what they called an apparent drowning and closed a Sarasota boat ramp after a woman’s body was found there Friday afternoon.
Sarasota police officers were called to investigate a woman in the water near the 10th Street boat ramp at Centennial Park, 1059 N. Tamiami Trail just before 2:15 p.m. Friday, according to department spokeswoman Genevieve Judge.
When officers arrived, they found a woman dead. Detectives are responding to the scene to investigate the apparent drowning, according to police. A medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.
Police had earlier said the body was that of a man but later corrected that information.
The boat ramp will be closed during the investigation. Police asked boaters to use the boat ramp at Ken Thompson Park until the 10th Street ramp can be reopened.
