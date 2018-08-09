Red tide on Coquina Beach: ‘It stinks’

More than 7 tons of cocaine seized in international waters in the Eastern Pacific Ocean from early June to mid-July was offloaded by the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk (WMEC 913) Thursday in Port Everglades.
Police in Miami, Florida,+ practice what to do in mass shootings with a new virtual reality technology that creates lifelike training scenarios. How officers react changes the high-definition simulation’s results.
Merseyside Police in England released video of Jamie Tickle who they say threatened an ice cream vendor with a sword on July 1, 2018 in Haydock. Tickle later pleaded g guilty to affray and making threats with a bladed article.
A man opened fire at the Peace in the City event in Titusville on August 4, after being in a fist fight. He was shot by a bystander, according to the Orlando Sentinel. This video are clips from Dwight Harvey’s Facebook Live video during the event.