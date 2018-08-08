What’s up on Anna Maria Island Wednesday? More red tide clean up

Police in Miami, Florida,+ practice what to do in mass shootings with a new virtual reality technology that creates lifelike training scenarios. How officers react changes the high-definition simulation’s results.
Merseyside Police in England released video of Jamie Tickle who they say threatened an ice cream vendor with a sword on July 1, 2018 in Haydock. Tickle later pleaded g guilty to affray and making threats with a bladed article.
A man opened fire at the Peace in the City event in Titusville on August 4, after being in a fist fight. He was shot by a bystander, according to the Orlando Sentinel. This video are clips from Dwight Harvey’s Facebook Live video during the event.
Hundreds of dead fish line the shore on Siesta Key Thursday afternoon after being killed by Karenia Brevis, also known as red tide. FWC officials believe the same may be in store for Manatee County beaches soon.