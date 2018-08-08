As red tide reaches Manatee beaches, officials say it’s OK to swim again at this shore

You can swim in Palma Sola Bay again without worry.
The Florida Department of Health in Manatee County has lifted the no-swim advisory it put out last week due to enterocci bacteria concerns.
Between July 23 and 25, samples at Palma Sola Beach South showed elevated levels of the bacteria, which could cause disease, infections or rashes.
The advisory lift comes even as red tide has begun to appear on the beaches of Anna Maria Island.
Palma Sola Beach South is on the south side of the causeway, about 1,000 feet west of 81st Street West. The Department of Health said bacteria counts had dropped to an acceptable level Wednesday, and the public may resume water activities.
According to the Department of Health website, no other Manatee beaches are under an advisory.
For more information, call (941) 748-0747 (ext. 1340) or visit FloridaHealth.gov.
