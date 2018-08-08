The Florida Department of Health in Manatee County has lifted the no-swim advisory it put out last week at Palma Sola Bay due to enterocci bacteria concerns.
The Florida Department of Health in Manatee County has lifted the no-swim advisory it put out last week at Palma Sola Bay due to enterocci bacteria concerns. Bradenton Herald file photo
The Florida Department of Health in Manatee County has lifted the no-swim advisory it put out last week at Palma Sola Bay due to enterocci bacteria concerns. Bradenton Herald file photo

Local

As red tide reaches Manatee beaches, officials say it’s OK to swim again at this shore

By Ryan Callihan

rcallihan@bradenton.com

August 08, 2018 11:01 AM

Palma Sola

You can swim in Palma Sola Bay again without worry.

The Florida Department of Health in Manatee County has lifted the no-swim advisory it put out last week due to enterocci bacteria concerns.

Between July 23 and 25, samples at Palma Sola Beach South showed elevated levels of the bacteria, which could cause disease, infections or rashes.

The advisory lift comes even as red tide has begun to appear on the beaches of Anna Maria Island.

Palma Sola Beach South is on the south side of the causeway, about 1,000 feet west of 81st Street West. The Department of Health said bacteria counts had dropped to an acceptable level Wednesday, and the public may resume water activities.

According to the Department of Health website, no other Manatee beaches are under an advisory.

For more information, call (941) 748-0747 (ext. 1340) or visit FloridaHealth.gov.

The boat basin at Portosueno Park in the Palma Sola neighborhood in Bradenton is a frequent gathering spot for manatees. Human visitors to the park Sunday, April 17, 2016, were not disappointed.

By

  Comments  