Bradenton man dies one day after police pursuit in Sarasota

Sarasota County sheriff’s deputies pursued a fleeing vehicle that resulted in the driver crashing and later dying at the hospital.
The sheriff’s office released information on the fatal pursuit Tuesday night, saying that the driver — Terrance L. Tilley, 22, of Bradenton — died at the hospital Monday due to injuries sustained in the crash.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to an incident Sunday in the city of Sarasota. They were initially alerted around 2:45 a.m. to an investigation into a stolen vehicle in the city. The investigation was being conducted by the Sarasota Police Department and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Officers with the Sarasota Police Department, deputies say, initiated an investigatory traffic stop on a 2006 Chevrolet SUV near the intersection of Martin Luther King Way and Orange Avenue.
The driver, identified as Tilley, failed to yield to police officers, the sheriff’s office says, and fled south on Orange Avenue.
A Sarasota sheriff’s deputy in the area witnessed the pursuit and assisted police officers by following the SUV.
“Due to the suspect’s erratic and reckless driving, the deputy became the lead vehicle until the fleeing driver appeared to lose control and crash in the 1300 block of Myrtle Avenue,” Sarasota sheriff spokesperson Kaitlyn Perez wrote in the news release.
The Sarasota County Fire Department responded and had to extricate both Tilley and a passenger. They were both transported to the hospital.
Tilley was facing a felony charge of fleeing to elude and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, deputies reported.
He also had an outstanding felony warrant for an arrest from Broward County for failure to appear for possession of substitute Cathinones.
The sheriff’s office says it was notified Monday that Tilley died at Sarasota Memorial Hospital due to injuries sustained during the crash.
The passenger is still being treated.
The Sarasota Police Department is conducting a vehicle crash investigation while the Medical Examiner’s Office works to confirm an exact cause of death, the sheriff’s office said.
