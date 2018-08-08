What chance do sea turtle hatchlings have against red tide on Anna Maria Island?

With red tide wreaking havoc up and down Florida’s southwest coast, how is it affecting sea turtles and this year’s nesting season?

We know the toxic algae is often lethal to marine life and with over 500 nests laid on Anna Maria Island so far this nesting season, what chance do the little hatchlings have against the viscous bloom once they make it to the water?

“Because the hatchlings are surface swimmers, they do pretty good,” said Suzi Fox, executive director of Anna Maria Turtle Watch. “They race straight out to the weed line, often passing the red tide.”

Fox says they have had a few dead sea turtles wash in, but they don’t know if red tide has anything to do with it.

Sea turtle nesting seasons runs from May 1 through October 31. As of Tuesday, 507 nests have been laid on the island so far this year compared to the 482 that were laid by this time last year. Of the 507, 160 have hatched, Fox said. Incubation lasts anywhere from 45 to 90 days.

But the biggest concern Fox has for the baby turtles is the disorientation that may happen once they hatch.

When the hatchlings become disoriented,usually because of lights, they run around and lose the energy to swim, she said.

So far this year, the group reported that hatchlings from 17 nests have disoriented on their journey to the Gulf of Mexico.

“We need people to understand best practices. ... We have fixtures and bulbs that are sea turtle friendly that they can use,” Fox said. “Now more than ever these hatchlings need their energy to swim past the red tide.”

Fox says August tends to be the most difficult time with lighting issues due to the lack of moonlight during the month. She said that the disorientations haven’t been limited to a city or two, but are occurring all over the island.

The organization asks those who live along the beach to try and make sure exterior lights that are visible from the shoreline are low and shielded and interior lights blocked by curtains after dark.

To contact the Anna Maria Turtle Watch to get turtle-friendly bulbs, call 941-778-5638.