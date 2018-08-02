Red tide has reached Sarasota County. Hundreds of dead fish line Siesta Key shore.

Hundreds of dead fish line the shore on Siesta Key Thursday afternoon after being killed by Karenia Brevis, also known as red tide. FWC officials believe the same may be in store for Manatee County beaches soon.
